Delaware Contractors Association announces award winners

The Delaware Contractors Assocation announced the winners of its 2017 Construction Excellence Awards. The companies were honored at an event earlier this month.

Winners are as follows, with photos available above

General Building Over $50 Million – Multi-family Residential – Rental BPGS Construction LLC Harlan Flats Phase II

Following the completion of Phase I in 2014, Phase II of this Riverfront development added 76 new apartment units to the Residences at Harlan Flats.

Interior Renovations Over $5 Million – Offices BPGS Construction, LLC Power Home Remodeling Group Office Space

This fit-out was a complete renovation/restoration of roughly 100,000 square feet of existing spaces located on the Chester Wharf. The new offices are located within a building that was built in the early 1900s.

General Education Over $5 Million EDiS Company Archmere Academy – St. Norbert Hall Renovations

EDiS supervised the addition and renovation to St. Norbert Hall, originally built in 1959 by Ernest DiSabatino and Sons. St. Norbert Hall serves as Archmere Academy’s main classroom building, hosting the tech center, library and learning commons, student lounges, study rooms and oratory.

General Building Under $5 Million HSC Builders & Construction Managers Rehabilitative & Therapy Gym

Designed to meet the needs of the community, this 10,000 square foot facility is a primary care satellite office of the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. The Rehab Gym was designed to expand the hospital’s capacity for in-house therapy services as well as a School Program to provide classroom services for long-term patients.

Outpatient Healthcare Under $5 Million The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company University of Maryland Radiation Oncology Center at Union Hospital

The project scope included renovations and a 1,100 square fot concrete vault addition to an existing 7,500 SF building in Elkton, MD. It was designed for the University of Maryland Radiation Oncology Department to treat cancer patients in the Elkton community.

The new concrete vault, housing the True Beam Linear Accelerator, was designed with walls 3 feet to 6 feet thick.

Higher Education Over $5 Million The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Washington College Cromwell Hall

Located Chestertown, MD, Washington College’s Cromwell Hall is new facility designed to fit within the architectural vernacular of this historic college and its surrounding community. The building is the first of two phases providing campus spaces carefully planned to allow for planned growth.

Inpatient Healthcare Under $5 Million Wohlsen Construction Company UHS Dover Behavioral Health Addition

The overall scope of work increased the building’s footprint by 12,000 square feet, adding 12 semi-private rooms, 24 beds, well-placed activity and group rooms, separate lounges for staff and visitors, a nurses’ station, offices and treatment planning and med prep rooms. The addition was completed while the secure mental health facility was occupied and operational, adding a level of complexity to the safety and constructability of the project.

General Building Over $50 Million Wohlsen Construction Company CSC Corporate Headquarters

CSC’s new global headquarters is a four-story, 148,437 square foot building clad with five different façade systems, featuring: a curtain wall, metal panels, two rain screen panels, sunscreens and a granite stone veneer. Multiple balconies and green roofs also adorn the building’s exterior and enhancing this office environment. The adjacent 650-car parking garage features a car counting system and exterior green screen panels, allowing vegetation to grow and conceal the concrete façade of the garage.

Special Projects Over $5 Million Corrado Construction Company The DE Turf Sports Complex

The DE Turf Sports Complex project was one of massive scale and demanding precision. Spread across nearly 100 acres, the complex consists of numerous fields and buildings requiring water and sanitary services run throughout the entire site. With all of the fields, parking lots and sidewalks; surface drainage runoff required proper collection and discharge.

Special Projects Under $5 Million – JJID, Inc. NVF Wetlands Project

Brownfields redevelopment presents unique environmental challenges and JJID rose to the challenge with the NVF Wetlands Restoration in Yorklyn

The complete site restoration resulted in a restored stream and floodplain overflow for the Red Clay Creek. Project delivery exceeded expectations and prepares the area for the first round of creative residential and commercial development.

Excellence in Craftsmanship – Electrical Over $5 Million Furness Electric CSC Headquarters

Furness Electric was a lead subcontractor in the creation of CSC’s new global headquarters. The Furness team installed four major systems, including: fire alarm, sound masking and security, both electrical and signaling. Minor systems included lighting control, stand-by power and uninterruptable power.

Excellence in Craftsmanship – Concrete Healy Long & Jevin, Inc. 500 Walnut Street

With the creation of the new high-rise residential structure in Philadelphia, Healy Long & Jevin deployed state-of-the-art concrete construction technology and methods

This building stands at the center of the busiest tourist area in Philadelphia, sandwiched between some of Old City’s most historic landmarks. Construction was a challenge, with the result…the most exclusive and most expensive residential property in Philadelphia.

Excellence in Craftsmanship – Mechanical Modern Controls Johnson Matthey Air Handler Replacement

The Modern Controls team was called to action to replace a 40 year-old steam heat and chilled water system. The project created many challenges, including: working in a confined all concrete room with a single door for access; a tight demolition to completion schedule of just one week, over a holiday weekend; and a second floor mechanical room with no access for fork trucks or lifting equipment.

Excellence in Craftsmanship – Electrical Under $5 Million Preferred Electric, Inc. Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital Rehabilitation and Inpatient Therapy Center Project

This project included the installation of specialty systems and rehabilitation equipment as part of an overall renovation of an existing area once used as patient rooms.

Preferred Electric staff enforced daily monitoring of all site conditions and adjusted staff and resources to meet the demanding schedule.

Historic Preservation Under $5 Million Eastern Highway Specialists, Inc. Speakman’s Covered Bridge Rehabilitation

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Speakman’s Covered Bridge was originally constructed in 1881 on the King Ranch Preserve, now owned by the Brandywine Conservancy.

Eastern Highway was selected to rehabilitate this historic landmark Located on Frog Hollow Road crossing Buck Run in Coatesville, PA.

Historic Preservation Over $50 Million Bancroft Construction Company Longwood Garden Main Fountain Garden Revitalization

The Main Fountain Garden at Longwood is among the most expansive and magnificent groupings of fountains in a landscaped setting in the United States.

This renovation sought to preserve and restore the timeless beauty created by Pierre S. DuPont, while incorporating innovative technologies and best practices. These challenges combined to result in the largest and most expensive project in the history of Longwood Gardens.

Highway Construction Under $5 Million George & Lynch, Inc. US 113 at SR 14 Railroad Crossing Safety Improvements

The railroad crossing on Rt. 113, south of SR 14, had become a problem area and the existing tracks were in need of repair.Carload Express, a short line railroad and transportation company in Delaware, saw the need to replace the tracks to better serve southern Delaware.

The two main challenges for the project were that the railroad had to be opened within 96 hours of its closing and the roadway had to be opened up to traffic within 14 days of the closure.

Highway Construction Over $5 Million Mumford & Miller Concrete, Inc. Bridge 1-717 on I95 Over SR7

New technology led the way with this project, using precast deck panels in lieu of conventional poured concrete along with and ultra-high performance concrete with a polymer polyester concrete overlay, provided the state with a superior product that reduced construction time from several months to just a few weeks.

Crews working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to complete this project utilizing this technology for the first time in Delaware.

Infrastructure Construction Under $5 Million – Eastern States Construction Service, Inc. Cecilton to Pearce Creek Water Main Transmission

Meeting the clean water needs of an expanding population provided the opportunity for Eastern States to complete the Cecilton, MD to Pearce Creek water main project.

This water line project was necessary due to ground water and aquifer contamination resulting from the Pearce Creek Dredge Material Containment Area adjacent to the residential communities.

Smart Growth – Emory Hill & Company Sultana Education Foundation Richard and Virginia Holt Center

This project, the design of a LEED Platinum candidate building in the National Historic District of Chestertown, MD, included blending state-of-the-art construction with the preservation of existing historic structures and context epitomized the concept of Smart Growth.

The Holt Center opened its doors in late 2016 and since that time over 7,000 students and the public visited the facility for its educational mission to highlight the importance of the Chesapeake Bay and watershed.

Innovative Technologies Over $1 Million – Bancroft Construction Company University of Delaware, Evans Hall-Cyber iSuite, Newark

The university’s Evans Hall Cyber Lab is also named the “iSuite” with the “I” referring to innovation. The suite is a collaborative teaching space in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department in the College of Engineering

Innovative Technologies Under $1 Million DryZone LLC Nanticoke Memorial Hospital PolyLevel Project, Seaford

The safe transport of patients had become a significant problem for Nanticoke Hospital, requiring the “lifting” of the first floor hallway connecting to the hospital’s patient elevators.

DryZone LLC utilized a new high-density foam product, PolyLevel, to permanently raise and level sunken concrete.

Residential Dewson Construction Company Owls Nest Road Estate

The design and construction concept for this family home was contemplated both subconsciously and consciously over the last 30 years.

This transitional, cottage style custom home built by Tim Dewson for his family represents the culmination of Tim’s work in residential construction.

