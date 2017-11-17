Delaware Burger Battle raises $10,500

The Delaware Burger Battle in late August raised a record $10,500 for charity.

The 2017 Burger Battle boosted the total raised by the event during its six-year history to $48,000.

Among the highlights of this year’s Burger Battle:

Advertisement More than 135 people brought their own cups to the Battle in an effort to cut back on plastic usage, well ahead of estimates.

The relationship with Delaware ProStart (one of the beneficiaries) brought some culinary student volunteers from area high schools. DBB’s goal was to provide extra help to the restaurants that participateand donate all the food, and give the students experience and networking opportunities with chefs and restaurant owners. An unexpected bonus came in the form of a kitchen job offer by McGlynn’s Pub to a student.

Officials of the event learned that couple who met at a Burger Battle a few years back married this fall.

The Burger Battle will return on Aug. 25, 2018.

