Delaware appears to have escaped massive Comcast outage

Delaware appeared to escape much of the massive outage within the Comcast Xfinity system.

The Down Detector site saw one outage report in the Wilmington area in the past 24 hours and none in Dover. Philadelphia did seek a spike in outage reports on Monday afternoon and local IT providers were sending alerts to customers.

The site reported outages in many of the cable and network TV giant’s major markets around the nation. Comcast also operates Comcast Business, which provides broadband services as a separate division.

“Our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more,” the Comcast Cares Twitter feed reported at mid-afternoon on Monday.

Comcast Cares had acknowledged the difficulties a couple of hours earlier.

Comcast has been working to improve its customer service and has added retail stores in north Wilmington and Dover.

The company has more than 1,000 employees in Delaware

