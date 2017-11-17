County to extend deadline for retirees considering Medicare supplement insurance

New Castle County has extended its open enrollment period for eligible county government retirees to enroll in its Medicare supplement insurance program.

During the annual open enrollment period, county staff heard from retirees who had questions about the 2018 Aetna Medicare Advantage plan offered by the county and sought additional time to consider alternative plans available through the health insurance marketplace.

In response to questions received from retirees New Castle County has extended the open enrollment period for eligible retirees to enroll in the county’s Medicare supplement insurance program through December 7, which coincides with the close of the federal government’s annual Medicare open enrollment period.

Also, New Castle County will hold a Medicare supplement insurance information session on Monday, November 20 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the County’s William J. Conner Building, 187A Old Churchmans Road, New Castle.

During the session, representatives from Aetna will be on-hand to meet with attendees to answer questions about the Aetna Medicare Advantage plan.

New Castle County notified all eligible retirees in writing of the November 20 session and the extended Medicare supplement insurance open enrollment. Individuals who seek to consider alternative Medicare supplement insurance plans are encouraged to review the Delaware Insurance Commissioner’s “Medicare Supplement Insurance Shoppers Guide” available online at https://insurance.delaware.gov/information/guides/.

New Castle County retirees who have questions about the Medicare supplement insurance program can contact the New Castle County benefits office at302-395-5180 or visit the Human Resources page on the County website (www.nccde.org), and click on the link for “Open Enrollment for Pensioners”.

County spokesman Jason Miller said about 600 retiree and spouse Medicare supplement contracts are active this year. About 1,500 individuals receive a county pension, although not all are eligible for the Medicare supplement plan.

