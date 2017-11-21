Comcast moves voting on NBC’s The Voice to a voice remote

Comcast and NBC announced Xfinity X1 customers will be able to use their voice remote to cast votes for their favorite artist on The Voice.

Available today on X1 as the live shows begin, the collaboration marks a first for the industry by giving viewers a new way to vote for their favorite artists.

“We look forward to amplifying the excitement of the live shows even more by giving fans of watchingThe Voiceon X1 a new way to interact with the show this season,” said Daniel Spinosa, vice president, entertainment services for Comcast Cable. “We believe X1 offers customers the best in-home entertainment experience, and this is another great example of how we are partnering with networks to leverage the platform to create new interactive experiences.”

“The Voicehas always been a show that leverages the digital space, and each season we continue to innovate on ways to engage fans across platforms,” said Rob Hayes, executive vice president, Digital at NBC Entertainment. “The X1 partnership, which gives audiences a seamless interactive viewing experience, is a natural extension ofThe Voice’sbrand as one of the most social shows on television.”

Using their X1 voice remote, fans watchingThe Voiceon X1 can access their on-screen ballot by saying, “Vote forThe Voice,” or by pressing the info button on the remote. A panel on the right side of the TV screen will appear that categorizes the artists by team, enabling users to browse and vote for their favorite performers. Viewers can cast one vote per artist on the X1 platform during the live broadcast and up until one hour after its conclusion.

