Columbia Care confirms plans for Smyrna medical marijuana site

Columbia Care has confirmed that it will open a medical marijuana dispensary in Smyrna, rather than Milford.

The New York-based company has interests in medical marijuana locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and other states. Both Pennsylvania and Maryland are in the early stages of establishing a medical marijuana industry.

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita. Said “Columbia Care is thrilled with the progress we’ve made since licensing. Construction at our cultivation and manufacturing facility will be completed by year-end, at which point we expect to begin growing the best selection of strains available in the state. We identified what we believe is a more centrally-located home for our dispensary in Smyrna to support our long-term commitment to Delaware’s medical marijuana program.

He continued, “In Smyrna, we have a fully-executed lease, completed designs, and are set to begin construction. We are working with local communities and stakeholders to move forward as quickly as possible and begin serving patients in Delaware with respect, professionalism, and enthusiasm. We look forward to offering patients a natural treatment option through our portfolio of medical marijuana-derived products that are safe, consistent and manufactured to Columbia Care’s stringent quality standards.”

Columbia had initially identified Milford as a location for the grow site and dispensary

However, company officials said that changes to zoning rulesat the original proposed location in Milford led to a decision to opt for the Smyrna site.

Columbia stated that is has a lease, has completed designs and is set to start construction.

The Smyrna site is closer to Dover and the fast-growing Middletown, Odessa, Townsend area in southern New Castle County.

The state’s only grow site-dispensary, First State Compassion Center, has a dispensary in Lewes and a dispensary-grow center west of Wilmington. Another grow center-dispensary is slated to operate near Newark.

The state’s medical marijuana program has seen numerous delays, despite Delaware becoming an early adopter of medical cannabis

