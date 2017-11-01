Christiana Care to close and remodel center near Wilmington

Christiana Care Health System is making improvements to itsEugene du Pont Preventive Medicine & Rehabilitation Institute (PMRI) near Wilmington.

Renovations at PMRI will begin in November 2017 and are expected to be complete in late 2018.

The institute closed on October 31 for the duration of the renovation.

When PMRI reopens, Christiana Care will offer services in primary care, women’s health, cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation, as well as current laboratory services, nutrition services, physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation, and the Camp FRESH youth program.

Advertisement

There was some criticism over the apparent end of an exercise program at the site that was aimed at helping older adults remain healthy.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

