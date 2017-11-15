Chemours cited for reported GenX discharge at North Carolina site

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit because the company failed to report an Oct. 6 chemical spill at its Fayetteville Works.

Wilmington-based Chemours did not immediately respond to a request for comment,

The violation notice requires Chemours to submit within 10 days to the state agency information about the duration and quantity of the dimer acid fluoride and any other chemicals spilled, as well as a description of all actions the company took to stop the spill.

Chemours faces a possible fine, depending on the outcome of DEQ’s investigation into the spill.

The Chemours permit requires that DEQ be notified within 24 hours of any discharge of significant amounts of waste that are abnormal, as well as any non-compliance that potentially threatens public health or the environment.

According to a release, DEQ questioned Chemours officials in early November after receiving preliminary data from water samples the state agency collected that indicated elevated concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ primary wastewater discharge outfall.

After being questioned by DEQ, the company admitted to DEQ that a spill had occurred four weeks earlier on Oct. 6 from a manufacturing line at the Chemours facility. The company told state officials that dimer acid fluoride, a precursor to GenX, had been discharged.

“It is both unlawful and unacceptable for a company to fail to report a chemical spill to the state and public as soon as possible,” said Michael Regan, Secretary for the Department of Environmental Quality. “We will take all appropriate enforcement action to hold Chemours accountable for failing to comply with its permit.”

By state law, Chemours can respond to a notice of violation before a civil penalty can be assessed. The department will review the company’s response and any additional information the company submits before determining further enforcement.

Chemours has been under growing criticism after the detection of GenX in North Carolina waters in the Wilmington, NC area.

The chemical process is used in Teflon coatings, and like its predecessor that led to a legal settlement in West Virginia tends to stick around in water supplies.

