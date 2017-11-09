Campout aims to raise funds for 1,100 winter coats for children in Newport

The Delaware Kids Fund announced the Operation Warm Newport campout.

A campground will be set up in the heart of Newport from Nov. 16-18 in an effort aimed at raising funds for the purchase of 1,100 brand new coats for the 1,100 elementary school children in Newport. Seventy-one percent or 1,100 children live at or below the poverty line.

The campout will feature campfires, acoustic music, food, yard games, fire-side chats and other activities.

On Nov. 30 coats will be presented to students at Richey Elementary School from 8 a.m. until noon.

