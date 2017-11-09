Business people: Nov. 9, 2017

Surgery Chairman announced at Saint Francis Healthcare

Saint Francis Healthcare announced that Michael K. Conway, MD, assumed the role of Chairman of the Department of Surgery on October 1, 2017. Conway, a Delaware native and board-certified surgeon with several decades of surgical experience, comes to Saint Francis from Christiana Care Health Systems, where he was Chief of General Surgery.

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA., Conway did his post-graduate surgical residency at the Medical Center of Delaware (Christiana Care), where he served as Chief Resident from 1993-1994. While at Christiana, Dr. Conway served as Medical Director/Co-Founder of Surgeons for Emergency Care; Medical Director, Surgical Physicians Assistants; and President, Delaware Surgical Group. He also served on other hospital-based committees.

Additionally, he is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and served as an Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor. He is a member (and past Board Member) of the Medical Society of Delaware and several medical societies, including the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons and the American Hernia Society.

Bayhealth names chief nurse executive

Bayhealth welcomed Brenda Blain, as the new senior vice president and chief nurse executive. Blain brings with her 35 years of experience in the field of nursing, including serving as the chief nurse officer and chief operating officer for Magnet designated Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving in Texas since 2009.

Blain has a doctorate in nursing practice from Texas Christian University, a master’s in nursing from University of Missouri-Columbia and a bachelor’s in nursing from Southwest Missouri State University. She received her RN at St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, Missouri. Her certifications include Clinical Specialist-Medical-Surgical Nursing and Nurse Executive-Advanced. Blain is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Bayhealth Medical adding physicians

Bayhealth announced that primary care physicians Mitch Edmondson, MD, and Loretta Edmondson, MD, along with physician assistant Meghan Andrews, P.A.-C will become part of Bayhealth Medical Group on Jan. 1, 2018.

Jon Simon, MD, an internal medicine physician who completed his residency at Pinnacle Health System in Pennsylvania will join the practice in Dec.

Amick CEO to chair National Chicken Council

Ben Harrison, president and CEO of Amick Farms, was installed as 2017-2018 chairman of the National Chicken Council during NCC’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

With headquarters in Hurlock, Md. and Batesburg, S.C., Amick Farms is one of the five chicken companies operating on Delmarva. Amick also has a feed mill in Delmar, DE.

Chesapeake Utilities board member makes most influential list

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced that Dr.Ronald G. Forsythe Jr., a member of the Board of Directors since 2014, has been named one of the 2017 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors bySavoy Magazine. A national business publication reporting on African-American success and achievement,Savoy Magazineissues an annual listing of prominent executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

Forsythe is President and Chief Executive Officer of Quality Health Strategies and previously served as its Chief Operating Officer. He served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President at theUniversity of Maryland Eastern Shore. In addition, he is a member of the Regional Advisory Board of Branch Banking and Trust Company and previously served as a member of the Advisory Board for theWorcester County, MarylandSchool System STEM Initiative, and a member of the Boards of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation, Quality Health Foundation, and Horizons at the Salisbury School. Forsythe holds masters and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from theUniversity of Maryland.

Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach welcomes Patel

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Brandywine Office, welcomed Dushyant Patel as a sales associate. Licensed since 2014, Patel serves New Castle County.

Active Adults Realty adds team members

Active Adults Realty welcomed two new team members.

Ron Mercante completed real estate pre-licensing classes and received his real estate license in September of 2017, and immediately joined the team at Active Adults Realty. Merante attended the University of Delaware and has more than 20 years of experience in sales management, finance, and insurance.

Anthony Bell completed his Real Estate pre-licensing classes in Wilmington, Delaware, in October of 2017. While in training, he is gaining experience by working as an assistant to the Broker at the Lewes office. Prior to joining Active Adults Realty, Anthony was a Police Officer in the Town of Middletown, Delaware. From 2010 to 2016, he was with the United States Air Force Reserve, where he was an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician.

