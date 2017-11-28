Business people: Nov. 28, 2017

AmeriHealth Caritas names Delaware leader

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, a Medicaid managed care health plan that will begin caring for Delawareans using Medicaid and long-term services and supports in January 2018, announced that it has appointed Emmilyn Lawson as its market president.

Lawson is a longtime healthcare executive with more than 20 years of experience in Medicaid managed care in Delaware and Pennsylvania. She most recently served as vice president of Delaware Medicaid markets and chief operations officer for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Health Options Inc. At Highmark, Lawson led all core operations for the insurer’s Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and long-term services and supports products.

Lawson holds a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Goldey-Beacom College. She participated in the AHIP Foundation’s Minority Management Development Program, now part of AHIP’s Executive Leadership Program.

Faw Cassongains certification

Faw Casson announced that Kristina Mujica, an Associate Accountant in their Dover office, has successfully obtained certification as a Certified Bookkeeper (CB) from the American Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (AIPB).

The AIPB was founded to ensure that those holding the title “bookkeeper” were held to the highest professional standards. This ensures that they remain up to date on changes in bookkeeping, accounting tax rules and regulations, and are offered extensive technical training.

Already a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Mujica addition of this certification only increases the criteria she’s held to. A Certified Bookkeeper is key to the small business owner. By assisting in record organization, the client can focus on growing and developing the business.

Council president named to board

At the National League of Cities’ (NLC) 2017 City Summit Wilmington City Council President. Hanifa Shabazz was elected to a two-year term as an At-Large member on the League’s Board of Directors. Shabazz’s board nomination was endorsed by all five of NLC’s Constituency Groups: Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO), Hispanic Elected Local Officials (HELO), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Local Officials (LGBTLO) and National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO) and Women in Municipal Government (WIMG).

The National League of Cities, established in 1924, is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities and serves as a resource and advocate for more than 19,000 municipalities throughout the country. The League works to advocates for cities and towns and influence federal policy in Washington, D.C. and provides numerous programs and services to help keep city officials informed of important issues and ideas.

Medical Society of Delaware president elected

Richard W. Henderson, MD, FACOG, an obstetrician and gynecologist with St.

Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, was elected President of the Medical Society of Delaware for the 2018 year. Henderson, a graduate of Fordham University, received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC.

Other officers who will serve for the coming year include: President-Elect, Andrew Dahlke, MD; Vice President, Joseph Straight, MD; Secretary, Robert Varipapa, MD; Treasurer, Randeep Kahlon, MD; Speaker of the Council, Leo Raisis, MD.

During the Annual Meeting, the Medical Society of Delaware honored MSD members who graduated from medical school 50 years ago: Robert G. Altschuler, MD, Howard Z. Borin, MD, Richard T. D’Alonzo, MD, Peter S. Huang, MD, MPH,E. Dale LaTonn, MD, Vicenta P.G. Marquez, MD, James A. Murphy, MD, Manuel B. Olympia, MD, David Parker, MD, Yogish A. Patel, MD, Paul C. Pennock, MD, Leonard H. Seltzer, MD, John C. Sewell, MD.

Patterson-Schwartz welcomes Wheatley

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomed Ashley Wheatley to their Rehoboth Beach office. She is a graduate of University of Delaware with a master’s degree from Wilmington University. She is licensed in Delaware.

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomed Carlucci Coelho to their Greenville office. He is licensed in Delaware.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices welcomes Lewis

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center, welcomed Stacie Lewis as a sales associate. Licensed since 2015, Lewis is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

