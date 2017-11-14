Business people: Nov. 14, 2017

CSC announces personnel moves in Europe

CSC announced the addition of three key members to its Capital Markets services business in Ireland, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom. Joining CSC are Jonathan Hanly as managing director (Ireland), Hinnerk Koch as managing director (Luxembourg), and Aline Sternberg as head of transaction services (UK).

The trio of executives brings more than four decades of combined market experience to CSC’s European operations, with expertise in the investment banking, legal, accountancy, and technology fields. CSC executives view the addition as a significant win for the company.

WSFS Bank names SVP

Advertisement

WSFS Bank has named Steven G. Kochie as the Senior Vice President and Director of WSFS Wealth Client Management. In this role, Kochie will leverage the company’s expanded wealth management services to provide customized solutions tailored to the evolving needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Kochie joins WSFS from Wilmington Trust where for more than a decade he led a team providing holistic financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and to trust and commercial customers. From 1997 to 2007, he was a Vice President and Private Banking Relationship Manager at Wachovia Bank.

Two join Bancorp lending team

The Bancorp, Inc. announced the addition of Kelly Isley and Teresa Carlson to its Small Business Lending team.

Isley will serve as Vice President, SBA New Markets. In this role, she will work with the bank’s small business lenders to expand market share into a broader range of industries. Formerly the Chief Operating Officer for a national lender service provider, Isley brings more than 17 years of financial services experience including an extensive understanding of all aspects of SBA lending to businesses nationwide.

Carlson will serve as Vice President, SBA Business Development Officer, with a focus on the funeral home industry in addition to supporting general small businesses across the country. Carlson joins The Bancorp with over 24 years of experience in SBA lending. Previously, she worked as Vice President, SBA Business Development, at Mission Valley Bank.

Smith joins Lyons Companies

Lyons Companies announced that Chris O. Smith, Information Technology Director, has joined the senior management team.

Smith joined Lyons Companies in 1999. He is responsible for the strategic development, evolution, and integration of the firm’s technology systems. He works closely with all company divisions to implement and maintain a secure and efficient technology platform. He is also responsible for corporate expansion, most recently supervising Lyons’ corporate headquarters relocation to Rockwood Corporate Center in May 2017.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems with a professional concentration in Organizational Management at the University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.

Santora CPA Group names trust SVP

Santora CPA Group announced that Theresa L. Hughes has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Personal Trust Services. Hughes came to Santora CPA Group having been in the personal trust business for 32 years. Her most recent role was as Chief Fiduciary Officer at a Wilmington, Delaware based trust company. She attained a B.S. in Banking and Finance from Wilmington University, as well as an MBA from the same school. She also attended the ABA National Graduate Trust School.

Beebe board names chairman

At its October 27 meeting, the Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors named David Herbert Chairman of the Board. The Board also named Terry Megee as the Vice Chair.

Herbert replaces William Swain Lee, who has served as Chairman for the past seven years. Lee will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Herbert joined the Board of Directors in October 2012. He became the Vice Chair in May 2016 and Chairman in October 2017. He became involved with Beebe as a community member on the Quality and Safety and Root Cause Analysis Committees in April 2007. His past experience includes serving as a leader of DuPont’s consulting division on safety, which included working with more than 100 major corporations around the world, in the areas of quality and safety.

William Swain Lee joined the board in October 2000. He became Vice Chair in October 2005 and Board Chairman in October 2010, serving for seven years.

Megee has served on the Board since October 2014. He is the President of Megee Motors. He has served on the Indian River School Board, was Vice President of Georgetown Little League, and was President of Georgetown Boys & Girls Club from 2002 to 2011. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Fulton Bank – Delaware Division and is on the Board of Delaware Auto & Truck Dealers. He was recognized by Time magazine as the 2009 Delaware Dealer of the Year.

Berkshire Hathaway Gallo announces awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has earned several office and individual agent awards for the third quarter of 2017, as announced by the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise.

The Lewes branch office won the second-place award in the Southern Region for total Gross Commission Income and the third-place award for Residential Units Sold. The Southern Region consists of 17 states. Regional awards are based on office size, with these awards presented to offices with less than 40 agents.

In the state of Delaware, the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Lewes earned first place in both Gross Commission Income and Units Sold. The Andy Staton Group of Rehoboth Beach earned third place for Gross Commission Income in the state. Also, for the third quarter, the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group also ranked among over 43,000 agents in the franchise – 8th in the entire nation for Gross Commission Income and 6th in the nation in Residential Units Sold.

Two join Patterson-Schwartz

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomed Mandy Giannattasio and Bilal Gondal to their Middletown office sales team. They are both licensed in Delaware.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

