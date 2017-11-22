Bob Johnson’s Computer Stuff wins innovation award

Bob Johnson’s Computer Stuff,Smyrna, announced that its online store was awarded the “Best Customer Experience” in the 2017 BigCommerce Innovation Awards, an annual contest recognizing the best in e-commerce innovation.

Presented by BigCommerce, ane-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, Bob Johnson’s was recognized as an Innovation Award Winner for its ability to create a seamless buyer journey for their diverse customer base, catering both to self-service shoppers and customers needing a more tailored experience.

“We found that some of our website users would get stuck trying to navigate all the product options,” said Ed Lasher, marketing director at Bob Johnson’s. “To solve the problem, we created a whole new sales process to guide customers through the journey.”

“The Bob Johnson’s team really took the time to understand the customer experiences and pain points,” said Jill Rose, North American senior director of mid-market at PayPal and 2017 Innovation Awards judge. “The team put aside their own opinions to deliver a superior customer experience, and implemented many improvements like chat, selection assistance and Zendesk all with the customer in mind.”

Advertisement

To learn more about the awards, visit: www.bigcommerce.com/awards/innovation.

Bob Johnson’s Computer Stuff, Inc. is a provider of refurbished rugged laptops, tablets, vehicle mounts and mobile printers.

Clients include police departments, emergency services personnel, commercial contractors, and a variety of private and public agencies throughout the United States and Canada.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

