Blood Bank of Delmarva preparing for GivingTuesday

On #GivingTuesday, November 28, the Blood Bank of Delmarva will be joining the global giving movement.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva is now preparing to start its annual fundraising campaign in fulfilling its mission to keep the Delmarva Peninsula sufficiently stocked with blood products necessary for emergencies and scheduled surgeries throughout the holiday season.

In 2016 BBD supplied more than 100,000 blood products to 19 hospitals throughout the Delmarva region.

It costs $70,000 per day to run operations, including blood collection, testing and manufacturing. That includes $5,000 to hold each community blood drive and $70 to collect, process and test one unit of blood. BBD has state-of-the-art lab testing facilities that ensure the blood supply in the Delmarva region is safe.

“Our mission is all about helping people like Emily Yeatman, a senior at Conrad Schools of Science, who received blood transfusions a year ago to help her combat a rare, blood disorder called hereditary spherocytosis,” BBD CEO John Ferretti said. “Or we can go back seven years to when Elizabeth ‘Lee Lee’ Cauffman had just graduated from Delmar High and got into a terrible accident. Blood transfusions saved her life. Both Emily and Elizabeth have their whole lives ahead of them thanks in part to our mission.”

“Our work is a vital cornerstone to public health,” Ferretti said. “Your financial contribution will help us fulfill our mission. And in this month of thanksgiving, we cannot forget to thank all of our donors.”