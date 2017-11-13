Bethany to see its first food festival this weekend

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott. will be the site of the first food and wine festival to be presented in Bethany Beach.

The event will raise funds for The Food Bank of Delaware.

“We’re not only proud to share the wonderful cuisine of our region, we’re also excited to partner with The Food Bank of Delaware, which will use the funds that we raise to help reduce hunger in Kent and Sussex Counties,” says Allyson Knight, activities director at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. “Our guests will experience delicious food samples, spectacular fine wines, and wonderful ambiance – all in support of an important philanthropic organization.”

Highlights of the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Food & Wine Festival will include:

Samples of dishes from a variety of local restaurants such as 99 Sea Level, Bethany Blues, Fins Fish House, Northeast Seafood Kitchen, Sedona, U.S. Foods, and Fork & Flask

Samples of wines from Vintage Imports, Country Vintner, Bacchus Distributors, Specialty Wines, Breakthru Beverage Group, and Southern Wines & Spirits

A commemorative wine glass for all guests

Door prizes

A silent auction benefitting The Food Bank of Delaware

A cooking demonstration with Chef Danio Somoza (99 Sea Level)

“This is our first time working with Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, and we’re thrilled that they’re supporting our mission to alleviate hunger in the First State,” says Food Bank of Delaware CEO Patricia Beebe. “We’re always looking for new community partners to help us educate our neighbors about the problems of poverty and hunger in our state, and what better way to introduce our mission to the coastal community than through the area’s first ever food and wine festival.”

The Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Food & Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott, 99 Hollywood Street in Bethany Beach. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door.

To make reservations or purchase tickets, visit BBOSEvents.com.

