Beebe opens Women’s Healthcare practice at Plantations

Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Group announced the opening of Beebe Women’s Healthcare – Plantations.

This new practice offers advanced obstetrics and gynecologic care.

Five female physicians, who have been practicing in the community, joined Beebe Medical Group to open the new office.

Beebe Medical Group is currently comprised of 19 medical specialties in 28 locations throughout southern Delaware, with more than 110 medical providers and more than 175 support staff.

Beebe Medical Group providers practice in many specialty areas, including: Audiology, Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Hospital Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine, Internal Medicine, OB/GYN, Otolaryngology (ENT), Pediatric Neurology, Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders, Surgical Oncology, Urology, and Vascular Surgery. Beebe Medical Group operates four Walk-in care locations for the community in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro, and Millville. The group also operates three school-based health centers at Cape Henlopen High School, Sussex Central, and Indian River High School.

For more information on Beebe Medical Group, go towww.beebemedicalgroup.org.

