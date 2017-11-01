Back to Basics reaches 20,000-student, 32nd anniversary milestones

Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc., Wilmington celebrated its 32nd anniversary and a 20,000 student milestone

This fall, Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc. in Wilmington, Delaware celebrates its 20,000th student and its 32nd anniversary in business.

Back to Basics has grown from a sole proprietorship providing 1-on-1 tutoring in a handful of subjects into a full-service education company which serves students of all ages, schools, districts, and the government.

Back to Basics is Delaware’s lone Department of Education-approved one-on-one Private School.

“Each milestone we reach is such an honor. Back to Basics has grown far beyond my original vision,” said founder/director Beverly Stewart.“Over the years the company has expanded tremendously and now offers numerous education-related services such as professional translating and interpreting in over 20 foreign languages. Plus, Back to Basics holds dozens of contracts with local schools, districts, and the State of Delaware for specialized services…”

Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc. in Wilmington, Delaware offers one-on-one tutoring in 60+ subjects, professional development, translating and interpreting in 21 languages, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavior specialists, reading specialists, paras, ELL services, homebound services, RTI support, psycho-educational testing and test prep.

The company also provides summer school and educational summer camps, original credit and credit recovery, along with unique enrichment options such as music, art, and photography.

