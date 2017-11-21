Auto dealer I.G. Burton launches DSU scholarship program

I.G. Burton and Co. established a $50,000 scholarshipendowment.

“It is special when an area business joins DSU in its student success goals,” said DSU President Harry L. Williams. “Delaware State University is grateful for the generosity of I.G. Burton andCo.”

Burton has dealerships in Milford and Lewes.

Students applying for the scholarship must attend full-time, possess at least a 2.80 grade point average and demonstrate financial need. Scholarship recipients will be able to apply it toward tuition, fees, books and on-campus livingexpenses.

