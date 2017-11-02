AstraZeneca reports disappointing results for severe asthma drug

AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune, reported disappointing results for a drug aimed at fighting a type of uncontrolled severe asthma.

The findings came after two late-stage trials for tralokinumab.

The findings did not come as a big surprise, since the drug had fallen short in an earlier trial. AstraZeneca shares were up slightly on Wednesday.

Sean Bohen, executive vice president, Global Medicines Development, and chief medical officer, said: “The results are disappointing as we had hoped that tralokinumab would benefit patients with severe asthma, which is a complex disease with limited treatment options today.”

Asthma affects 315 million individuals worldwide, and up to 10 percent of asthma patients have severe asthma, which may be uncontrolled despite high doses of controller medicines.

AstraZeneca, at last report, employs about 1,500 in Delaware. Medimmune is located near Washington, DC.

