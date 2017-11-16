AstraZeneca breast cancer drug gets expanded use OK

The US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for use of a drug combination to advanced breast cancer.

Peter A. Kaufman, MD of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said: “This new indication forFaslodexoffers another treatment option for women living with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with disease progression after endocrine therapy. The study supporting this indication demonstrated thatFaslodexused in combination with abemaciclib significantly improves progression-free survival compared toFaslodexand placebo.”

The FDA approval is based on data from a Phase III trial.

This expanded indication forFaslodexis the second FDA approval forFaslodexin combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Faslodexhas been licensed in the US since 2016 for use with the CDK4/6 inhibitor, palbociclib, for the treatment of women with HR+, HER2-negative MBC, whose cancer has progressed after endocrine therapy.

AstraZeneca, at last report, had about 1,500 employees.

