Amazon to open fourth site in Maryland

Amazon.com, Inc.announced plans to open its fourth Maryland fulfillment facility in Baltimore’s Sparrows Point, the former site of a steel mill.

The new location will create more than 1,500 full-time positions. Amazon currently employs more than 5,000 associates at its in Baltimore fulfillment center in North East, MD.

Amazon also has a fulfillment center in Middletown, DE, 30 miles southeast of the Perryville site. Recruiting for the newly opened Perryville site has taken place in Delaware.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in historic Sparrows Point and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Maryland has an incredible workforce, and we are happy to add to the more than 5,000 associates already serving customers in the state,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North America Customer Fulfillment.

Amazon’s investments in Maryland contributed an additional $100 million into Maryland’s economy from 2014 through 2016, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 3,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires.

“Amazon’s decision to open a fourth facility in our state is tremendous news for this local community and for Maryland as a whole,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “Successfully delivering this project and these 1,500 new jobs has been a top priority of our administration and another example of how Maryland is and will continue to be open for business.”

Amazon is currently reviewing applications for the HQ2 project, which could generate as many as 50,000 jobs. Baltimore has been listed as a finalist by some pundits. Delaware also put in a bid for the site.

