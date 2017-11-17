Acting U.S. Attorney Weiss nominated by Trump for Delaware post

U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) praised President Trump’s nomination of David Weiss as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware.

Carper and Coons recommended Weiss to the White House to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware. He has served as Acting U.S. Attorney after the administrationdismissed Charles Oberly from the post.

“David Weiss is an excellent choice for U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware,” said Carper. “During his combined 16 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he has prosecuted corruption, money laundering, drug offenses, mail and wire fraud, and he spearheaded the successful effort to establish New Castle County as a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. He is highly respected in the law enforcement community, and I hope we can swiftly confirm him in the Senate.”

“I want to congratulate David Weiss on his nomination to be the U.S. Attorney for the “I want to congratulate David Weiss on his nomination to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware,” said Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “David is a career prosecutor and dedicated public servant, longtime Delawarean and valued member of our law enforcement community.I want to thank the White House for working with Senator Carper and me to present an excellent nominee for U.S. Attorney.”

Weiss has served as the Acting United States Attorney since March. He also previously served as the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Delaware from 2009 to 2011, and, starting in 2007, served as the First Assistant United States Attorney.

Weiss began his career as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1986 to 1989, prosecuting violent crimes and white-collar offenses.In between his stints at the United States Attorney’s Office, Weiss was a commercial litigation associate and then partner, at Duane Morris LLP and was an executive at a financial services firm.

Weiss clerked for Andrew D. Christie of the Delaware Supreme Court.

He received his B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis and his J.D. from Widener University School of Law.

