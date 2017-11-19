PetSmart opens store in Elkton

PetSmart opened a new store in Elkton, MD at 111 Big Elk Mall on Saturday.

This new store location will feature PetSmart’s new Pinnacle Pet Nutrition Shop, an expanded collection of pet food products featuring high-protein, natural, grain-free, minimally processed and raw pet food.

The food types are the fastest growing in the overall pet food category.

The new store features more than 15,000 square feet of space. The store also offers services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a full-service grooming salon.

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer The chain employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,500.

The opening was good news for Elkton.

Retailers struggle with a location near the border with Delaware, a state with no sales tax. The town recently saw the closing of its Kmart store at Big Elk. PetSmart operates a store at a shopping center in the Christiana, DE area east of Elkton.

