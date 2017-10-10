WSFS unveils new design at its oldest branch bank office

WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced the completion of the renovation of the Union Street banking office with a recent ribbon cutting and dedication to Wilmington ceremony.

Elected officials, customers and associates were in attendance for the event celebrating the oldest banking office in the WSFS franchise and the 89th year in the same location.

The Union Street banking office renovation features an innovative design, modern amenities and Cardless ATM access for customers. It features WSFS’ new banking pods, designed to create an interactive banking experience, and a private living room for meetings and discussion. The WSFS Union Street banking office is open Monday through Saturday.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company.

Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley.

As of June 30, WSFS Financial Corporation had $6.82 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $17.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 76 offices.

