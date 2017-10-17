World Trade Center of Delaware to join trade mission to Europe

World Trade Center Delaware will join about 100 U.S. companies and organizations heading to southeast Europe for the U.S. Department of Commerce-led Trade Winds trade mission and business forum, October 16-20.

Trade Winds — Southeast Europe features a three-day business forum in Bucharest, Romania, plus optional trade mission stops in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, and Serbia. At each mission stop, attending companies will meet directly with government leaders, market experts, and pre-vetted potential business partners.

“It is great to see such a strong delegation of companies and organizations targeting southeast Europe,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Erin Walsh. “The companies joining Trade Winds are truly ahead of the business curve, targeting a region that is poised for rapid growth and expansion.”

Carla Stone, executive director of the World Trade Center Delaware, is participating in the business forum in Romania where she will represent Delaware industry and meet with decision-makers and experts from the entire region.

World Trade Center Delaware helps companies, especially small, medium-sized, and emerging, to grow their international business.

“Southeast Europe presents an exciting and almost untapped market for Delaware’s industries,” Stone said. “There are opportunities for a wide variety of businesses, including agriculture, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, IT, manufacturing, petrochemicals, and education. I am pleased to join this mission and to find new partners for Delaware companies.”

This is the 10th year the Department of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service has led Trade Winds, and the program has directly supported more than $240 million in U.S. exports in six global regions.

