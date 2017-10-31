Wilmington Trust launches website in role as trustee for VW diesel settlement program

Wilmington Trust, N.A. launched the website for the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trusts.

The purpose of the website, http://www.VWEnvironmentalMitigationTrust.com, is to serve as the primary communication channel to the public for $2.7 billion trust, which was established as part of Volkswagen’s diesel emissions settlement with the federal government. U.S. states and federally-recognized Indian tribes that are approved as beneficiaries will use the funds to implement air pollution mitigation initiatives.

As trustee, Wilmington Trust is required to post mitigation plans and funding requests submitted by approved beneficiaries on a public website. Additional information will be posted and updated on the website throughout the processes for beneficiary designation and fund distribution.

The effective start date of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust was Oct. 2, 2017. Trust agreements were filed with U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which allowed for the creation of a “State Mitigation Trust” and an “Indian Tribe Mitigation Trust.” As per the settlement agreement, state beneficiaries can receive at least $8 million in environment mitigation funds, and tribal beneficiaries will split a separate allocation of approximately $55 million.

To become a beneficiary of environmental mitigation trust, each state and Indian tribe must file a certification form with both the trustee and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have until Dec. 1, 2017 to elect to become beneficiaries. Indian tribes may file within 90 days of the trust effective date or Jan. 2, 2018, as detailed in the Indian Tribe Mitigation Trust.

The trustee will review each certification form for compliance with the provisions of the trust agreement, and provide notice of beneficiary status for the State Mitigation Trust and Indian Tribe Mitigation Trust by Jan. 30, 2018.

Wilmington Trust was selected as trustee and investment manager of the trust earlier this year by a committee representing the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. states, territories, and Native American nations. The appointments were approved by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

