Wilmington to hold Small Business Success Series

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s Office of Economic Development is announcing the fall 2017 dates for its Small Business Success Series.

It is an 8-week Business Planning and Management Training Program that will run from October 18 through December 13, 2017.

Classes will be held each Wednesday evening from 5:45 to 8 p.m. in the Louis L. Redding City/County Building at 800 North French St. The Small Business Success Series is offered each fall and spring in partnership with A. Scott Enterprises.

Participants will learn how to develop and write a business plan which is the first step to becoming a successful business person. One-on-one plan counseling will also be offered.

Space is limited, and all applicants will be subject to an interview and selection process. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, October 11, and those selected will be notified by Friday, October 13. Participants will be required to pay a fee before the first day of class – $75 per person for Wilmington residents and businesses; $100 per person for all others.

Completed applications should be returned by email, mail or hand-delivery to the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development at 800 North French Street, 3rd Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801. For more information or to obtain an application, please call 302-576-2121, or email smbeo@wilmingtonde.gov. A copy of the application can also be found here: bit.ly/WilmDESMBEO

