WHYY to stay in Wilmington after selling studio

Public TV and radio station WHYY Inc. has sold its condominium property at 7th and Orange streets in downtown Wilmington to Short Order Production House (formerly The Kitchen).

Short Order does video production work for private and government clients. It is closely tied to Wilmington’s growing start-up community.

The property was sold for the nominal fee of $1, with purchasers assuming responsibility for monthly condominium fees and capital maintenance.

The station originally purchased the property in 1989.

“As portable equipment and changing digital technology all but eliminate the need for large production spaces, the organization is in active discussions to secure a smaller yet more visible location in the downtown Wilmington area,” a release from the station stated. “The station remains committed to Delaware and is working closely with local officials in anticipation of a renewed future in the region.”

“Until new facilities are secured, WHYY will remain in the 7th & Orange streets site as tenants utilizing approximately 50 percent of the original space,” the statement concluded.

WHYY serves southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware. It has an active digital operation that includes Delaware content at its Newsworks site

The Wilmington studio was long used as the site for the Delaware Tonight daily TV newscast, which was dropped several years ago. The station now runs a Friday news magazine show, First from the studio.

WHYY’s main studio and offices are in Philadelphia.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

