WBOC launches Telemundo Delmarva

WBOC-TV launched Telemundo Delmarvathis week

“Telemundo is the industry leader for high-quality Spanish- language content in theU.S. and worldwide,” stated Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. “We are proud topartner with Telemundo to provide a vast array of Telemundo programming toDelmarva’s underserved Hispanic audience.”

Telemundo programming features original scripted and non-scripted productions,theatrical motion pictures, specials, news, FIFA World Cup through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032.

Jahelka said the new WBOC-LD television station is licensed to Georgetown and will be available free, over the air in high definition on 42.1.

“We hope the cable companies here on Delmarva will soon agree to carryTelemundo Delmarva,” Jahelka said. “We want to ultimately serve all of theHispanic viewers on Delmarva.”

Telemundo featuresoriginal scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – a major producer of Spanish languageprimetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motionpictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94 percent of U.S. Hispanicviewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 55 broadcast affiliates.

Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of

NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Northern Delaware is served by a Telmundo station that is part of NBCUniversal and its Philadelphia News 10 operation.

Locally owned Draper Media is comprised of WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo 42, and 102.5 WBOC-FM. Its main studios are in Salisbury, MD, but has satellite studies in Milton and Dover.

