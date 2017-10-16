(Video) Parents, students with options vote with their feet in leaving Christina district

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Football games with 50 fans and an empty school

When Christiana High school hosted Conrad Schools of Science in football on a Friday afternoon in September, the scene was a microcosm of the state of affairs in the Christina School District.

Christiana, a National Blue Ribbon school in the 1980s, had just 25 players – less than half of a typical varsity team.And in the home stands, only about 50 people rooted on the Vikings.

By contrast, Conrad had a large team and band, and a couple of hundred fans. The visitors rolled over Christiana 34-0.

The lopsided score was more than a shellacking on the gridiron. It illustrates the exodus of students from the Christina district to others in New Castle County as well as charter schools.

A total of 8,700 students from the Christina district attend non-district schools. That’s 38 percent — far more than any other district.

Each year, there’s more empty seats at Christina schools, as parents are increasingly “choicing” into other districts, or picking charter or vo-tech schools, according to state and school district data analyzed by WHYY.

Click here for the full story from WHYY.

Delaware Business Now
