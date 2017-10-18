Tilton Mansion-University and Whist site to be honored with historical marker

The Delaware Public Archives Historical Marker Program has recognized the Tilton Mansion in Wilmington with an Official Delaware Historical Marker.

An unveiling ceremony of the marker will be held on Wednesday, November 1st at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Tilton Mansion located at 805 N. Broom Street, Wilmington.

Speakers for the morning will include State Senator Robert Marshall, Mayor Mike Purzycki, State Archivist, Stephen Marz, president of the Medical Society of Delaware, Prayus Tailor and Executive Director of the Greater Wilmington and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Sarah Willoughby.

The Tilton Mansion was built in 1802 by Dr. James Tilton the first Army Surgeon General of the United States, delegate to the Continental Congress in 1783-84 and founder and first president of the Medical Society of Delaware in 1789. The mansion is presently on the National Register of Historical Places issued by the United States Department of Interior and it is on the Delaware Heritage Building registry.

The ceremony will be open to the public, with reserved seating and continental breakfast offerings. Call (302) 658-5125 to reserve your seat.

The Tilton Mansion is home to the University and Whist Club, the long-time occupant of the home.

The Delaware Public Archives operates a historical markers program as part of its mandate. Markers are placed at historically significant locations.

