(Video) University of Delaware’s Horn Entreperneurship marks 5th anniversary

The University of Delaware is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Horn Entrepreneurship.

Over the past five years, Horn Entrepreneurship has developed courses, degree offerings and enrichment programming that will engage more than 1,500 students from all seven of UD’s colleges this year. This represents a 15-fold increase from 2012.

Horn Entrepreneurship has also established venture support and commercialization pathways offering mentorship, resources, and guidance to help students and faculty transform ideas and nascent technologies into viable ventures.

Its internationally youth entrepreneurship education platforms – the Diamond Challenge for High School Entrepreneurs and the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit – have had a positive impact on more than 3,500 high school students from 25 U.S. states and 35 countries.

“We will continue to expand and optimize a rich array of entrepreneurship education opportunities,” Horn Founding Director Dan Freeman said. “In the near future, UD will begin to offer a set of undergraduate certificates in entrepreneurship, providing relevant and accessible educational opportunities to all UD students without adding time to their degree programs.”

