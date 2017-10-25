University of Delaware enrollment increases to a record  23,774

Enrollment at the University of Delaware reached 23,774 this fall, the highest on record in universityhistory and an increase of 765 students over last fall.

The Newark campus set enrollment records for both undergraduate and graduate student populations: Undergraduates total 18,144, up from 17,669 in fall 2016, and graduate students total 4,024, an increase from 3,930 last fall.

The university also welcomed the largest-ever first-year class on the Newark campus – 4,306 students, up from 3,952 in fall 2016.

The Newark campus has 2,206 international students, the highest since the University began collecting global enrollment data in 1994. The students represent 96 countries.

The undergraduate student population includes 2,777 domestic underrepresented minority students, a 62 percent increase over 10 years ago. More than half of the 2,500 UD undergraduate students receiving Pell grants are Delaware residents—the most since 2007.

