TransPerfect loses two more top executives

Two more senior staffers from TransPerfect have resigned as the process of selling the company continues.

Keith Brazil, Senior Vice President with TransPerfect for over 15 years and Chris Patten, Vice President of Technology, have resigned this week, the group, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware reported.

These resignations come after the Chief Technology Officer and the Chief Information Officer left the company, citing Custodian Pincus’ management as the reason for leaving.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware announced it has recommitted its efforts to urge legislators to pass a three-year cooling off period regarding the sale that is now under the supervision court a court-appointed custodian, Robert Pincus.

Advertisement

Pincus has not responded to a request for comment.

“While the custodian is tasked with making good decisions for the company, he has insulted and demeaned the leadership, usurped their tenure which caused the largest breach in company history and is now causing the mass exodus of its top and seasoned talent,” said Miranda Wessinger, president of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware.

According to a release from Citizens, Brazil, along with Mark Hagerty, was responsible for the creation, design and successful evolution of the GlobalLink suite of tools – the same tools that channel over $80 million in revenue to TransPerfect and runs 90 percent of its internal production.

Morale at TransPerfect is declining and Delaware’s courts are pushing out individuals key to the company’s success, the group claims.

Delaware’s corporate legal community has argued that passing a law for the benefit of one company undergoing an internal dispute would set a bad precedent.

The dispute that led to the sale is between co-founders Philip Shawe and Elizabeth Elting. Shawe and his mother control 50 percent of shares, while Elting controls the remainder. Elting has appeared to support the sale while Shawe has tangled with Chancery Court and the receiver.

“If Delaware legislators continue to ignore the custodian’s reckless actions, Delaware will be known as the state that not only forced the sale of a privately-owned U.S. company, but also sent more than 4,000 jobs overseas,” said Wessinger.

TransPerfect has no employees in Delaware.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as Delaware residents, business executives and others.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

