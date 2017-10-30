Tractor-trailer driver charged with 4th DUI after fiery crash

Delaware State Police have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying construction equipment with driving under the influence after a fiery crash that closed Interstate 295 for a time. It was learned that the driver had three previous DUIs.

The accident occurred around 2:38 a.m. Sunday as Jeffery B. Mosier, 55 of Pageland, SC was drivingthe semi northboundat the mergerwith 295.

The tractor-trailer struck a construction impact device that was placed between the I-95 and I-295 split before overturning and catching fire.

Mosier was outsideof the vehicle after it overturned and was transported from the scene by to Christiana Hospital.

Upon his release, troopers took Mosier into custody and transported him to Troop 6 where he was charged with 4th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (three previous convictions were in 2010, 2011, and 2014), Refusing Breath/Blood Test While Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Remain within a Single Lane. He was taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu $6,300.00 cash bond.

The tractor-trailer was destroyed. The blaze caused a large brush fire and parts of the structure of Basin Road (SR141) overpass to also catch fire. I-295 in the area of the crash was closed for seven hours.

