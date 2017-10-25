Tighter supplies and higher transport costs seen as factors in higher gas prices in state

Gas prices have risen in recent days, with Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic attributing the increase to tighter supply and possible increases in transportation costs.

According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gasoline inventories in the East Coast region were six million barrels lower than this time last year, but on par for the running average for this time of year.

Unlike states that have easy access to gasoline supply via refinery and/or pipeline, Delaware has minimal refining capacity and receives most of their supply via truck, rail and ship. Any tightening in regional supply could mean the product has to be transported farther to reach its destination, a release stated.

“Drivers in the First State who were waiting for gas prices to return to levels seen before Hurricane Harvey made landfall will need to have a bit more patience,” said Ken Grant, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “On the bright side, the state average price is now 35 cents lower than the post-Harvey high of $2.70.”

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

10/25/17 Week Ago 10/18/17 Month Ago 9/25/17 Year Ago 10/25/16 National $2.46 $2.46 $2.57 $2.23 Delaware $2.35 $2.28 $2.45 $2.12 Wilmington $2.39 $2.34 $2.38 $2.13 Newark $2.35 $2.26 $2.41 $2.06 Dover $2.34 $2.26 $2.38 $2.09 Milford $2.35 $2.26 $2.44 $2.11 Lewes $2.37 $2.28 $2.41 $2.23 Laurel $2.31 $2.28 $2.40 $2.13

