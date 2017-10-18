Suspect in Maryland, Delaware shootings captured in Glasgow

Wilmington Police reported a man suspected of shooting five and killing three at a Maryland granite cutting and installing company, was arrested tonight in Glasgow. He is also a suspect in a shooting in Wilmington.

“This was a collaborative effort between the Wilmington Department of Police, Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals,” the social media post indicated.

According to WHYY News, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said while police had been using all their technical tools to find the suspect’s car, it was a tip from a passerby in Glasgow, Delaware that resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Radee Prince of Wilmington.

“We have technology today with red light cameras and EZPass and all these things that, that vehicle wasn’t showing up anywhere until we got a tip at 5:35 from someone that recognized the vehicle and gave us a call on our tipline,” Tracy said.

The car was located near Glasgow High School on Route 896, not far from I-95 near Newark. Police flooded the area and ATF agents spotted a man on Thanksgiving Way behind the Four Seasons shopping center. The man started running when he saw the agents, tossing a gun as he ran, Tracy said. The suspect didn’t shoot at or injure the officers during the arrest, WHYY reported.

The Harford County Sheriff’s office and Wilmington Police identified the suspect as Radlee Labee Prince. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a 2008 black Chevy Acadia with Delaware tags.

Reports varied on Prince’s home address, with one report indicating that he resided in Elkton. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office reported that schools were dismissed early in Elkton and there were other reports of precautions taken in schools in New Castle County.

The mass shooting took place at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in the county east of Baltimore and caused three fatalities and two injuries, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Wilmington Police reported the suspect went to an auto dealership on Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington and a shooting took place.

Wilmington Police issued the following alert.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following social media post after the shooting.

“State helicopters are in the air and State Troopers are on the ground from multiple barracks. I ask all citizens – especially those in this area – to please remain vigilant, and if you think you may have any information about this terrible crime, please call 911 immediately. The First Lady and I ask that all Marylanders join with us in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and those still fighting to live.” The incident led schools in the Elkton area toorder early dismissals, with similar reports in New Castle County. Prince was believed to have resided in Elkton. He also had ties to the Wilmington area. The Baltimore Sun reported that Prince had a long criminal record that included workplace violence.