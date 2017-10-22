State’s unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9%

Delaware’s unemployment rate for September remained unchanged from a month earlier at 4.9 percent as the state continues to see conflicting data.

The Delaware Department of Labor reported 23,400 unemployed Delawareans in September 2017 compared to 20,400 in September 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in September 2017, down from 4.4 percent in August. In September, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.9 percent, while Delaware’s rate was 4.3 percent.

In September 2017, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 457,000 up from 456,900 in August 2017.

Since September 2016, Delaware’s total nonfarm jobs rose by 2,400, or 0.5 percent. Nationally, jobs during that period increased 1.2 percent.

The monthly report noted that the Wilmington MSA area saw a gain of 7,700 jobs as reported by a local business executive. What the number means is less clear.

The Wilmington MSA consists of New Castle Co., Cecil Co., MD, and Salem Co., NJ.

It adds up to a two percent gain in jobs in the Wilmington MSA, which has more than five times the jobs of the other two counties combined.

By contrast, the state as a whole showed only a 0.7 percent gain, even though Kent and Sussex counties added jobs.

“That leaves an implied growth rate for Cecil and Salem counties of over nine percent. Payroll records show their growth rate in the past quarter of this year was 1.2 percent Such a huge turnaround in just a few months would be truly extraordinary. Given all this, we would suggest that data users broaden the scope of data used in forming economic judgments,” the Labor Department commentary stated.

Last month, the department pointed to other conflicting data that could be subject to revision as more solid payroll information is released.

