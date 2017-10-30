State rolls out brewery, distillery, winery and cidery app

The Delaware Tourism Office (Visit Delaware) unveiled Delaware on Tap, the new mobile device app version of the state’sBeer, Wine & Spirits Trail.

The office showcased the app, which is available for free download in the App Store and from Google Play, at Bellefonte Brewing Company along with Gov. John Carney and Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, State Sen. Anthony Delcollo and Neil Shea, CEO of Bellefonte.

“Delaware’s more than $3 billion tourism industry is a key driver of the state’s economy, and our thriving craft beverage industry is an important element of that,” said Carney. “Finding new and innovative ways to draw Delawareans and visitors into these small businesses helps to ensure the industry’s growth continues.”

Delaware on Tap guides visitors and residents through completing the trail. After a user creates an account, the app uses geo-location to allow them to “check in” at a site.

Once they have checked in at any ten craft beverage makers on the trail, the user will receive a prize from the Delaware Tourism Office – a commemorative glass beer mug.

“As the craft beverage industry evolves, so does the Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail,” said Liz Keller, Delaware tourism director. “Visitors wanted a smartphone-friendly way to take the trail. We made it happen. Delaware on Tap follows the tourism office’s philosophy of listening to consumers and providing them what they need to enhance their visit to the state.”

The app provides travelers with the opportunity to find what’s nearby, upcoming events, suggestions for places to dine or stay, deals and transportation offerings, including tours and ride-sharing. An in-app photo booth lets users put fun frames and filters on photos they take along the trail and then helps them post the fun shots on social media using #DEonTap.

“We work hard to attract potential customers and get information to them,” said Shea of Bellefonte Brewing Company. “We’re appreciative of the Delaware Tourism Office’s efforts to assist us and Delaware’s entire craft beverage community with that mission. We frequently see visitors who stop in as a part of taking the Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail, and the new app will help even more beer lovers find us.”

The trail started in 2010 with 12 locations, all breweries, and wineries. At the time it was called the Delaware Wine & Ale Trail. Since then the trail has grown to include more than two dozen businesses – breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies. The trail passport has racked up 7,200 downloads in seven years – a rate of three downloads every day.

The Beer, Wine and Spirits Trail is one of the Visit Delaware’s five Trails of Discovery. The other four trails are: history, outdoor, geocaching and culinary.

