State launches donation drive for Puerto Rico

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), Delaware State Police, and Delaware Citizen Corps, in conjunction with the International Longshoremen’s Association and the Port of Wilmington, announced a campaign to gather donated supplies to aid relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“Delawareans always stand ready to assist those in need, and our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico need our support,” said Carney. “Members of our National Guard continue to assist with disaster response, and our thoughts continue to be with everyone in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria and its aftermath. We look out for our neighbors here in Delaware, and I urge Delawareans to support this effort however possible.”

“The emergency management communities have seen challenges like no other this year,” saidA.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “I’m proud DEMA has been able to assist other states via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, and I am glad we can join with our private partners and non-profits to support Puerto Rico.”

The transportation of the items to Puerto Rico will be organized and shipped by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) 1694.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at Delaware State Police Troop locations throughout the state, as well as at the Port of Wilmington.

Donations will be accepted at the following Delaware State Police locations Monday through Sunday between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. until Wednesday, October 18:

Delaware State Police Headquarters – 1441 N. DuPont Highway, Dover 19903

State Police Troop 1 – 603 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington 19809

State Police Troop 2 – 100 Lagrange Avenue, Newark 19702

State Police Troop 3 – 3759 South State Street, Camden 19934

State Police Troop 4 – 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown 19947

State Police Troop 5 – 9265 Public Safety Way, Bridgeville 19933

State Police Troop 6 – 3301 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808

State Police Troop 7 – 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes 19958

State Police Troop 9 – 414 Main Street, Odessa 19730

Donations will also be accepted at the Port of Wilmington Monday through Saturday between 7:00 a.m. and noon until Saturday, October 21.

Items needed in Puerto Rico include:

Baby formulas and food (Similac and Enfamil from all stages)*no other food will be accepted

First aid supplies

Stomach and diarrhea medications

Hand sanitizer

Insect repellent

Toiletries and feminine-hygiene products

Dish soap and laundry detergents

Garbage bags

Work gloves, tarps, ropes, safety glasses and goggles

Pet food

