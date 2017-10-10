Speakers, topics announced for TEDx transportation salon

Speakers for the TEDx Wilmington Salon on the future of transportation have announced the topics of the TEDx Talks that will be presented on October 17.

“How to Become a Self-Driving Car Engineer” David Silver, California, Leader of the Self-Driving Car program at Udacity

David Silver, California, Leader of the Self-Driving Car program at Udacity “New Mobility: The Efficient Frontier?” David Woessner, Maryland, General Manager of Local Motors

David Woessner, Maryland, General Manager of Local Motors Advertisement “What’s Driving the Connected Car? Data, It Turns Out” Lauren Smith, Washington, D.C., Policy Counsel and Director of the Connected Cars Project at the Future of Privacy Forum

Lauren Smith, Washington, D.C., Policy Counsel and Director of the Connected Cars Project at the Future of Privacy Forum “Autonomy: Who’s Driving the Consumer?” John Nielsen, Florida, Managing Director of AAA Automotive Engineering Team

John Nielsen, Florida, Managing Director of AAA Automotive Engineering Team “The Automated-Vehicle (R)evolution” Tom Dingus, Virginia, Professor of Engineering, Director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI)

Tom Dingus, Virginia, Professor of Engineering, Director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) “The Transportation of the Future will Require a Governmental Leap of Faith” Jennifer Cohan, Delaware, Secretary of Transportation, State of Delaware

Jennifer Cohan, Delaware, Secretary of Transportation, State of Delaware “The Zero Dollar Car: How Big Data Will Transform the Transportation Industry” John Ellis, Illinois, Ellis & Associates, Former Global Technologist of Ford Motor Company’s Connected Car Business

John Ellis, Illinois, Ellis & Associates, Former Global Technologist of Ford Motor Company’s Connected Car Business “Getting There Together: Why Sharing is the Future of Transportation” Anya Babbitt and Yale Zhang, Michigan, Co-Founders of SPLT

Anya Babbitt and Yale Zhang, Michigan, Co-Founders of SPLT “A $5 Trillion Ticket: To Pay or Not to Pay for the Future of Transportation” Andreas Mai, Michigan, Innovation Leader at Keolis North America, former Director of Smart Connected Vehicles with Cisco

Andreas Mai, Michigan, Innovation Leader at Keolis North America, former Director of Smart Connected Vehicles with Cisco “Convenient or Creepy? Navigating Privacy to Realize the Promise of Connected Cars” James Koenig, New York, Co-Chair of Fenwick & West LLP’s Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice

James Koenig, New York, Co-Chair of Fenwick & West LLP’s Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice “Transportation: Moving Towards a Connected and Safer Future” Elan Nyer, Israel, Director of Business Development at Nexar

Elan Nyer, Israel, Director of Business Development at Nexar “No Backseat Drivers: How Should the Government Regulate Connected Cars?” Maureen Ohlhausen, Washington D.C., Acting Chair, Federal Trade Commission

The entire event is also being offered for viewing via Livestream , which is leading to viewing events from groups like:

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles

Sinclair Community College – Dayton, Ohio

The Mobility Report – Berlin, Germany

University of Delaware Center for Transportation

Association of Central Oklahoma Governments

“These talks are going to cover a wide variety of topics, from technology many of us couldn’t imagine a generation ago to new ways of thinking about paying for infrastructure,” said Ajit Mathew George, organizer and executive producer of TEDxWilmington. “I am excited about the ideas worth spreading these speakers will offer on October 17,”

“Advances in transportation have driven the growth of our society for the past century. At this TEDx event, we’re going to hear about the technology and trends that will reshape society in the decades to come,” said Cathy Rossi, vice president of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA is pleased to be the leading sponsor of this event, especially given our history which began at the dawn of the automobile. We intend to inspire, enlighten and engage a worldwide audience in a conversation about the future of transportation.”

Sponsors for this TEDx Salon include AAA, the Delaware Department of Transportation, White & Williams, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the American Highway User Alliance, Transurban, G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc., the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, and CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer.

Registration for the event at The Queen in Wilmington is $75 for the public, and $35 for AAA Members – information about registrations and the Livestream are available at TEDxW

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

