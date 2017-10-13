Southwest to fly to Hawaii pending federal certification

Southwest Airlines plans to fly to Hawaii.

CEO Gary Kelly made the announcement to employees following reports in recent weeks that the discount carrier would add the islands to its route map.

Kelly said the airline hopes to begin selling tickets next year, adding that it was too early to announce departure cities for nonstop flights.

Southwest will have to undergo federal certification for the over-the-water flights.

The airline is adding long-range Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet. Kelly said some of the airline’s new 737s are capable of flying to the islands.

The Hawaii market is competitive but often comes with high fares, especially from destinations outside the West Coast.

The airline already flies to the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Southwest is the largest carrier in California, the jumping off point for Hawaii flights that would be popular for customers using its frequent flyer program.

Southwest would probably offer direct connections from its hub at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer Service will be a game-changing addition in the U.S. transpacific market,” Kelly stated.

