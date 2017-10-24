SoDel restaurant promotion to aid wild fire-ravaged Napa Valley wineries

The deadly wildfires in northern California have left many wineries—and the resort areas that depend on them—in limbo.

On Friday, Oct. 27, SoDel Concepts will donate a dollar for every glass or bottle of wine ordered that day to relief efforts.

“The California wine country is near and dear to our hearts,” said Mike Zygmonski, wine director for SoDel Concepts. “Last summer, I attended Cabernet Academy in Alexander Valley and our corporate chef, Doug Ruley, and I just came back from participating in Bouchaine Winery’s Chef Series. We want to help in any way possible.”

Bouchaine has Delaware ties under the ownership of Gerret and Tatiana Copeland. The Copelands have long been active philanthropists in Delaware.

At the urging of Denise Trione, owner of Trione Vineyards, which sponsored Zygmonski’s attendance at the Cabernet Academy, SoDel Concepts came up with the idea for the fundraiser, which will be held in all 10 of SoDel Concepts’ coastal restaurants, as well as The Clubhouse at Baywood, located in Long Neck.

Those interested in helping the area can also visit the Wine Institute’s web page for a list of relief funds at wineinstitute.org/statement_on_wildfires#firesor the American Red Cross at redcross.org.

“You can also do your part by simply ordering and buying California wines,” Zygmonski said. “Every dollar in the wineries’ pockets will help them rebuild and sustain an industry that’s so important to the state.”

For information about SoDel Concepts and a listing of restaurants, visitsodelconcepts.com.

Based in Rehoboth Beach, SoDel Concepts has 10 restaurants: Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Lupo Italian Kitchen and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Rehoboth; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island.

