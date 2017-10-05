Small fire quickly extinguished Allen Harim plant in Harbeson

A small fire was reported Wednesday night at the Allen Harim chicken processing plant in theSussex County communityof Harbeston.

According to the company, at about 9:30 p.m., the small fire was found inuu the corner of the box room.

The plant was evacuated, and the fire suppression system worked according to plan.

The plant resumed normal operations on Thursday after a two hour delay.

“We want to thank all the fire companies who responded and everyone for their calls and texts expressing their concern,” the company stated.

Delaware Business Now
