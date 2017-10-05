Sikora’s Cocino Lolo to reopen on October 11 in downtown

Bryan Sikora’s Cocino Lolo Latino restaurant in downtown Wilmington will reopen on Oct. 11.

The announcement was made on Facebook and came as the establishment rejoined the OpenTable online reservations site.

Sikora, who owns the nearby Merchant Bar and La Fia restaurants on Market Street in downtown, took the unusual step of closing the restaurant for the summer. Some remodeling work was undertaken during the restaurant’s hiatus.

La Fia has drawn diners from as far away as Philadelphia after receiving high marks from food critics.

Sikora was also busy with the opening of a new Italian restaurant in the Kennett Square area.

Cocino Lolo has earned high marks from diners, but is tucked into an office building facing King Street, away from the pedestrian traffic flow on Lower Market Street (LOMA). The LOMA area has seen a wave of redevelopment.

At the same time, the nearby AIG building has undergone major renovations and has attracted tenants that would help the lunch business.

