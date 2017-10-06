Siegfried, Dianstasis inducted into Business Leaders Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Laureates Rob Siegfried (L) and Ernie Dianstasis (R) with 2017 Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame chair Hal Erskine.

Ernest J. Dianastasis, of thePrecisionistsand formerCAIleader, is a pastHall of Famechairman. He has worked to provide employment opportunities for those with disabilities.

Rob Siegfried ofThe Siegfried Groupis a former member of the Junior Achievement of Delaware board of directors. Siegfried has grown into a fast-growing, nationwide accounting and consulting firm.

The Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame was created in 1990 to honor influential Delaware area business leaders who epitomize the successful adult role models Junior Achievement provides for students every day.

