The shortened shelf life of college presidents

Good morning – The departure of Delaware State University President Dr. Harry Williams came as a shock to some outside academic circles.

Williams, who had gained national recognition as the head of the Historically Black University in Dover will head the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund. Under Williams, DSU gained momentum with higher enrollment, improved academic standing, and an ambitious buildng program during his seven years at the post.

As head of the fund, Willams will raise money for scholarships It’s familiar territory for Williams and other university presidents who spend much of their time on money issues as the percentage of government support continues to decline and concern grows over student debt. Provosts have become key figures in dealing with academic, faculty and other issues. DSU recently named bank executive Tony Allen to that post.

It is no surprise that such pressures lead to shorter terms for college presidents.

Since the legendary Dr. Luna Mishoe served as president of Delaware State for more than a quarter of a century, tenures of his successors have grown shorter.

It has been a similar story to the north at the University of Delaware, where E.A. Trabant served for two decades. Trabant briefly returned when his successor did not work out.

David Roselle served for 17 years, while his successor, Patrick Harker served for eight. Dennis Assanis is approaching a year and a half at the post.

The job of university president comes with lots of perks, along with pressures in gaining funding and dealing with a host of other issues.

It is no wonder that staying at the helm for a decade is becoming the exception, rather than the rule.

