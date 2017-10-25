Severed fiber blamed for Wilmington and Eastern Shore outages

The City of Wilmington reported a technical problem with its phone system that disputed service.

The service outage disrupted both incoming and outgoing calls at all government offices citywide throughout the day. Residents attempting to call into the city, or government workers attempting to call out, were met with a busy signal at this time.

The city’s phone service provider, Newark, Del.-based Windstream, is aware of the problem and blamed the outage on a severed fiber, which has disrupted service to all of its customers throughout the region. The says repair and operations teams, together with local field operations and vendor support, are currently on site to make the necessary repairs. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be completed, but further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Outages from a cut fiber-optic line were also reported in the AT&T call phone system on the Eastern Shore.

The outages were reported throughout the day in the Salisbury and Millsboro areas.

Customers reported service was restored in some areas on Tuesday night, with outages continuing in other areas.

