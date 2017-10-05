Saint Francis Hospital designated as a Level III Trauma Center

Saint Francis Healthcare has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons Verification Review Committee.

The hospital is currently the only adult verified Level III Trauma Center in New Castle County. This accomplishment recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing the best quality of trauma care for all injured patients.

Christiana Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center.

“As a Level III Trauma Center, Saint Francis can now better serve our community’s needs and ensure the best possible outcomes,” says Dr. Seyedmehdi Jadali, MD, Trauma Center director. “We now provide faster assessment, resuscitation, stabilization and emergency operations for trauma victims.”

Saint Francis made a multi-year investment to training, facilities, surgical and support staffing to enhance trauma care for all patients. Over the past 12 months, the hospital successfully completed a rigorous American College of Surgeons site visit to be recommended for full Level III Trauma Center state designation by Delaware’s Trauma System Designation Committee.

“I am proud of the tremendous effort put forth by large cross-section of Saint Francis colleagues to achieve Level III designation and the benefits we will be able to provide to residents of the City of Wilmington,” says Saint Francis Healthcare’s CEO, Dave Ricci. “We continuously work on new ways to give our patients a better experience; at Saint Francis, patients come first.”

Saint Francis Healthcare says it has the shortest emergency room wait times in New Castle County and the largest private ambulance service in Delaware. The hospital is Joint Commission Stroke Certified and has been designated as receiving center for cardiac and stroke patients in New Castle County.

To learn more about Saint Francis emergency care, visit http://www.stfrancishealthcare.org/.

