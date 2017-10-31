SAGE Success Studio opens in Wilmington

Donna Duffy of 3E Marketing Solutions officially launched the expansion to her current business with the SAGE Success Studio with a Ribbon Cutting at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce new offices on the Riverfront.

3E Marketing Solutions, a boutique marketing agency has been serving small businesses, entrepreneurs, and associations since 2009. In 2015, Duffy was the recipient of the Business Woman of the Year and in October published her first book, Embracing Autumn: A Motivational Field Guide for Midlife Women Entrepreneurs.

As a result of writing her book, she started on a journey that has created personal transformation as well as a transformation of her business, a release stated.

As a result, The SAGE Success Studio which is dedicated to women’s leadership and empowerment, to building a tribe of tribe builders, and to collaborating and partnering with other mission-driven, movers and shakers, will be the primary leader for her business, with 3E Marketing Solutions as the supporting business. SAGE Success Studio will serve through coaching, consulting, training, retreats, workshops and support services, the release concluded.

Advertisement

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

